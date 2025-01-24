Calgary machine shop ordered to pay $420K fine in workplace lathe death

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary-based machine shop has been ordered by Alberta’s top court to pay a six-figure fine after one of its workers died on the job in 2019.

Inland Machining Ltd. was found liable in October 2023 after an employee was fatally injured while operating a manual lathe and became entangled in a moving part.

The company appealed on the grounds the sentence was excessive, but the bid was dismissed in November by an appeal court judge.

The province says the 30-day period to file further appeals has now expired and the company is to pay $420,000.

Alberta officials say the counts relate to failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker and failing to provide safeguards to protect against contact with moving parts of equipment or machinery.

Alberta’s OHS laws set basic health and safety rules for workplaces across the province.