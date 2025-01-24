Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary machine shop ordered to pay $420K fine in workplace lathe death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2025 10:02 am
1 min read
File photo.
File photo. Credit: Occupational Health and Safety
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Calgary-based machine shop has been ordered by Alberta’s top court to pay a six-figure fine after one of its workers died on the job in 2019.

Inland Machining Ltd. was found liable in October 2023 after an employee was fatally injured while operating a manual lathe and became entangled in a moving part.

The company appealed on the grounds the sentence was excessive, but the bid was dismissed in November by an appeal court judge.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man killed in workplace accident: OHS'
Calgary man killed in workplace accident: OHS

The province says the 30-day period to file further appeals has now expired and the company is to pay $420,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta officials say the counts relate to failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker and failing to provide safeguards to protect against contact with moving parts of equipment or machinery.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta’s OHS laws set basic health and safety rules for workplaces across the province.

Click to play video: 'Alberta families of workplace death victims frustrated with path to — or lack of — justice'
Alberta families of workplace death victims frustrated with path to — or lack of — justice
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices