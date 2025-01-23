Menu

Politics

Canadian politicians weigh options as Donald Trump continues tariff talk

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 8:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More tariff talk from Trump, Canadian politicians weighing options'
More tariff talk from Trump, Canadian politicians weighing options
President Donald Trump has repeated his promise to implement import tariffs on Canadian goods. This time, the president doubled down while speaking to the World Economic Forum. Erik Bay has more on how Canada is responding.
While speaking to the World Economic Forum on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump made more promises about imposing tariffs on Canada and suggested the country should join the U.S.

“If you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff,” Trump said.

After his inauguration on Monday, the new president said he planned to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, possibly as soon as Feb. 1.

The federal government says it’s still speaking with the Trump administration, but that everything is on the table if tariffs go through.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the focus should be diplomacy, not threats.

Watch the video above for more.

