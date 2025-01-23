Canadian politicians weigh options as Donald Trump continues tariff talk

Send this page to someone via email

While speaking to the World Economic Forum on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump made more promises about imposing tariffs on Canada and suggested the country should join the U.S.

“If you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff,” Trump said.

After his inauguration on Monday, the new president said he planned to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, possibly as soon as Feb. 1.

The federal government says it’s still speaking with the Trump administration, but that everything is on the table if tariffs go through.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the focus should be diplomacy, not threats.

