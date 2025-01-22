Saskatchewan Rush vet Church eyeing wins, not records after breaking all-time points mark

With over a decade of experience under his belt in the National Lacrosse League, the first to win still burns bright for Robert Church.

That especially goes when looking back on tight games for the Saskatchewan Rush, such as their 11-8 loss to the Toronto Rock last weekend to drop their record to 4-2 on the season.

“It’s kind of our offence that’s fallen a little bit short at times,” said Church. “Hopefully we can put it all together [against Albany], we’re playing another awesome goalie in Doug Jamieson. So it’s going to be a battle for us, but we’re ready for it.”

Now after 173 career games with the Rush franchise, Church stands alone atop Saskatchewan’s record books scoring his 689th point since moving with the team from Edmonton to Saskatoon in 2016.

With a two-goal, four-point performance against Toronto, that has moved the 33-year-old into first place in Rush history since setting up shop in Saskatchewan and passing former teammate Mark Matthews in the process.

“Obviously it’s a great honour,” said Church. “It’s something I can look back on when my playing days are over and hopefully keep putting up more points and producing for two, three years. Maybe I’ll have time to reflect on it then, but right now the focus is just winning games with this team and this group of guys.”

Church still trails Matthews’ mark of 949 points when it comes to combined points in franchise history between the Saskatchewan Rush and the now-defunct Edmonton Rush, Ottawa Rebel and Syracuse Smash.

For comparison, Church has been able to put up 853 career points split between his time in Saskatchewan and Edmonton.

Rookie forward Brock Haley has seen firsthand what has gone into Church raising the bar for players in a Saskatchewan jersey, noting the versality to his alternate captain’s game.

“You can trust him with the ball at any given time,” said Haley. “You know he’s going to make the right decision whether it’s passing it or shooting it. Almost anytime he shoots the ball, I think it’s going to go in. I think he’s one of the best shooters, one of the best [right-handed forwards] in the game.”

While it’s a historic mark for Church, this season has been one of the most challenging of his professional career.

After going goalless in the team’s season opening game in Albany, Church suffered a lower-body injury against the Halifax Thunderbirds on December 14 which sidelined him for back-to-back games before making his return on Jan. 11 in a 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

It was a humbling period for Church, who did not fly out to Rochester with his team marking the first time in his career something like that happened.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been a little rough trying to navigate this and not playing at 100 percent,” said Church. “I’m kind of doing anything to be out there with the guys and battle through it. I’ve been lucky enough where I haven’t really had to deal with that a lot with nicks and bruises, but nothing crazy.”

“Having to miss time and then trying to battle back and not play at 100 per cent, it’s been a battle.”

Since returning to the Rush lineup, Church has returned to his productive self with four goals and nine points against Las Vegas and Toronto.

According to co-head coach and general manager Derek Keenan, his impact has been felt immediately.

“He’s just such a tremendous scorer and leader for us,” said Keenan. “We’re just clearly a better team when he’s in the lineup.”

Getting set to help the Rush host the Albany FireWolves in a rematch of their season opening tilt which was won by Saskatchewan off an Austin Shanks overtime laser, records are the furthest thing from Church’s mind these days.

He said he’s still prioritizing goals, wins and eventual playoff success before nabbing even more individual accolades.

“You get older and it’s crazy how the time flies,” said Church. “I still love the travel, showing up and playing in front of the fans as much as I did year one, two, three in Saskatchewan. That hasn’t gone away and I don’t see it going away anytime soon.”

The Rush will take on the 2-5 FireWolves on Saturday night at SaskTel Centre with a 7:00 pm faceoff.