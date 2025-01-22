Government cuts $500K in funding to Inclusion Alberta disability organization

Send this page to someone via email

Another disability advocacy organization says its funding has been cut by the Alberta government.

Trish Bowman, chief executive of Inclusion Alberta, said Wednesday the government informed her earlier this month it was cutting some of the grant funding that the group has received for decades.

She said the cut totals more than $500,000 for the upcoming fiscal year, and it comes halfway through Inclusion Alberta‘s two-year government contract for the grant.

“This will absolutely have an impact, a long-term impact, on the supports and services that we’re able to provide,” Bowman said.

“We’re going to do our very best to try to ensure that we’re still able to support individuals and families across the province, but there will absolutely have to be some changes in what we’re able to do.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're going to do our very best to try to ensure that we're still able to support individuals and families across the province, but there will absolutely have to be some changes in what we're able to do."

Ashley Stevenson, press secretary for Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon, said in an email that Inclusion Alberta wasn’t providing direct services with the grant funding, which it was supposed to be for.

She said the agency would still receive about $10.3 million for services it does provide. Inclusion Alberta spokesperson Sara Protosaw said that figure is for two years.

“Alberta’s government is ensuring that resources are allocated directly to connecting individuals and families to supports and services as quickly as possible,” Stevenson said.

“The contracts being concluded are for funding that does not provide direct front-line services to persons with disabilities, and no front-line services are affected by this decision.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The contracts being concluded are for funding that does not provide direct front-line services to persons with disabilities, and no front-line services are affected by this decision."

Bowman said Inclusion Alberta was using the cut funding to provide services, including peer-support programs for families of children with intellectual disabilities as well as help navigating government systems.

“These are, in our opinion, really direct supports to individuals and families to create the best life possible they can for their family member,” Bowman said.

“Those navigational and educational supports are really critical and really direct to providing opportunities for individuals to have a rich life.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Those navigational and educational supports are really critical and really direct to providing opportunities for individuals to have a rich life."

Earlier this month, three other disability advocacy organizations announced they were also losing provincial funding after the government determined they weren’t providing direct services.

The Self Advocacy Federation in Edmonton, the Disability Action Hall in Calgary and the Southern Alberta Individualized Planning Association in Lethbridge said they were informed the government was ending their three-year funding contracts a year early.

Keri McEachern, a facilitator with the Self Advocacy Federation, said at the time that the organizations received just under $425,000 per year combined from the government.

The groups and more than a dozen clients said they disagreed with the province’s services assessment, as they provided a network of peers and access to educational opportunities.

Bowman said she’s deeply concerned with what appears to be a trend of funding cuts to disability organizations.

“The decision to reduce support from this area is troubling,” she said.