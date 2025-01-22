Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Video captures cheeky cat delighting passengers on recent flight

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 5:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cat escapes mid-flight and runs down plane aisle'
Cat escapes mid-flight and runs down plane aisle
A cheeky cat couldn’t contain its excitement during a flight from Vancouver to Toronto on Jan. 3, 2025, and managed to escape, running down the plane aisle.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A cheeky feline seemed to be too excited to be on a recent flight and could not contain his enthusiasm.

Benjamin Moffitt was on a flight on Jan. 3 from Vancouver to Toronto when, in mid-take-off, a cat came running down the aisle.

Moffitt said the flight attendants struggled to pick up the cat for about five minutes because they had to be seated to prepare for take-off.

“Eventually, they returned the cat to its seat near the back of the plane,” Moffitt said.

Video from the interaction shows the cat running down the aisle and being patted by other passengers.

Click to play video: 'Cougar sighted checking out B.C. backyard'
Cougar sighted checking out B.C. backyard

Meanwhile, a Maine Coon by the name of Mittens became an accidental frequent flyer after the cat’s cage was overlooked in a plane cargo hold, and she travelled between Australia and New Zealand three times over the course of a day.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Eight-year-old Mittens was booked into the cargo hold of a plane on Jan. 13 as her family flew above, making their way from Christchurch, New Zealand, to their new home in Melbourne, Australia.

Owner Margo Neas told The Associated Press that when they touched down on Aussie soil, she waited for three hours for her cat to be unloaded from the flight’s freight area but Mittens never appeared.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After a flight back to Christchurch and then another back to Melbourne, Mittens was finally reunited with her owner safe and sound.

-with files from Michelle Butterfield

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices