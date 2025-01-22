Video captures cheeky cat delighting passengers on recent flight

Send this page to someone via email

A cheeky feline seemed to be too excited to be on a recent flight and could not contain his enthusiasm.

Benjamin Moffitt was on a flight on Jan. 3 from Vancouver to Toronto when, in mid-take-off, a cat came running down the aisle.

Moffitt said the flight attendants struggled to pick up the cat for about five minutes because they had to be seated to prepare for take-off.

“Eventually, they returned the cat to its seat near the back of the plane,” Moffitt said.

Video from the interaction shows the cat running down the aisle and being patted by other passengers.

1:03 Cougar sighted checking out B.C. backyard

Meanwhile, a Maine Coon by the name of Mittens became an accidental frequent flyer after the cat’s cage was overlooked in a plane cargo hold, and she travelled between Australia and New Zealand three times over the course of a day.

Owner Margo Neas told The Associated Press that when they touched down on Aussie soil, she waited for three hours for her cat to be unloaded from the flight’s freight area but Mittens never appeared.

After a flight back to Christchurch and then another back to Melbourne, Mittens was finally reunited with her owner safe and sound.

-with files from Michelle Butterfield