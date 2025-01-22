Menu

Politics

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says he won’t run in next election

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2025 4:00 pm
Another member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s front bench has decided to step away from federal politics at the next election.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says his name will not be on the ballot when the next election is held, though he says he will remain a dedicated member of the Liberal party.

Sajjan was first elected in Vancouver South in 2015 when the Trudeau Liberals swept to power and has served a variety of roles in cabinet including defence, veterans affairs and international development.

In a statement posted on social media today, Sajjan thanks Trudeau for his “leadership and unwavering commitment to Canada.”

He says the political landscape has become increasingly toxic and polarized in recent years, and calls on politicians to “find our way back to civility by embracing respect for each other.”

Sajjan recently announced he plans to support Mark Carney in the Liberal leadership race.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

