B.C. could charge U.S. truckers to travel to Alaska as a tariff retaliatory measure, Eby says

B.C. could charge U.S. truckers travelling through the province to Alaska or prevent U.S. companies from bidding on jobs in B.C. if U.S. President Donald Trump‘s proposed 25 per cent tariffs are imposed.

The province remains in a holding pattern when it comes to retaliatory measures as Trump said the tariffs could come into effect on Feb. 1.

“If they’re not going to abide by our trade agreements then neither are we,” Premier David Eby said on Tuesday.

He added that BC Liquor Stores are one of the biggest purchasers of American alcohol products, second only to Ontario.

“And as a result, our decision not to purchase American alcohol definitely sends a message,” Eby said. “It is one of the things that could be on the table in response to these tariffs that are completely unjustified. They will hurt families here and in the United States. And using targeted tariffs, using non-tariff responses like refusing to buy American alcohol products, are absolutely on the table.”

Eby said he does not understand why Trump would impose these tariffs.

“It’s not a fight we signed up for,” he said.

“But I assure every American and certainly, especially the president, the Canadians will fight. We will stand up and fight. That includes making decisions about how we spend our money. We will not spend money in a country that wants to do economic harm to Canadians.”