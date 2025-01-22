Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. could charge U.S. truckers to travel to Alaska as a tariff retaliatory measure, Eby says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 2:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s finance minister outlines province’s response plan to threatened tariffs'
B.C.’s finance minister outlines province’s response plan to threatened tariffs
B.C. is vowing to fight back against Donald Trump's threatened tariffs. B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey speaks with 'Global News Morning' about the province's response plan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. could charge U.S. truckers travelling through the province to Alaska or prevent U.S. companies from bidding on jobs in B.C. if U.S. President Donald Trump‘s proposed 25 per cent tariffs are imposed.

The province remains in a holding pattern when it comes to retaliatory measures as Trump said the tariffs could come into effect on Feb. 1.

“If they’re not going to abide by our trade agreements then neither are we,” Premier David Eby said on Tuesday.

He added that BC Liquor Stores are one of the biggest purchasers of American alcohol products, second only to Ontario.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“And as a result, our decision not to purchase American alcohol definitely sends a message,” Eby said. “It is one of the things that could be on the table in response to these tariffs that are completely unjustified. They will hurt families here and in the United States. And using targeted tariffs, using non-tariff responses like refusing to buy American alcohol products, are absolutely on the table.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s three-part plan to take on Donald Trump and his punishing policies'
B.C.’s three-part plan to take on Donald Trump and his punishing policies
Trending Now

Eby said he does not understand why Trump would impose these tariffs.

“It’s not a fight we signed up for,” he said.

“But I assure every American and certainly, especially the president, the Canadians will fight. We will stand up and fight. That includes making decisions about how we spend our money. We will not spend money in a country that wants to do economic harm to Canadians.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices