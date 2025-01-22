Chris Brown sues Warner Bros. for $500M over sexual assault allegations

Send this page to someone via email

Chris Brown has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. for $500 million, alleging their Investigation Discovery docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence features false sexual allegations against the 35-year-old singer.

In a lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Brown alleges that producers for the October 2024 docuseries included discredited claims of sexual assault. The suit accuses the producers behind the docuseries of libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress through defamatory claims made against him.

The With You singer accused producers of basing the entire series on a Jane Doe lawsuit, which his suit claims was dismissed “because it was full of lies.” The suit also claims that the evidence used against Brown by “Jane Doe” was “discredited over and over” and says that she was “a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggressor herself.”

Brown’s team alleges that “Jane Doe” fabricated her claims against the Under The Influence singer and say the producers of the docuseries should have known when the uncovered text messages, revealed by law enforcement, “exposed her dishonesty.”

“To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth,” the lawsuit reads. “Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown.

“Ultimately, on October 27, 2024, they aired Chris Brown: A History of Violence’(the ‘Documentary’), knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles.”

The lawsuit states that Brown has never been convicted of any sex crimes, but the docuseries labels him as a “serial rapist” and “sexual abuser.”

“Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex related crime,” the suit reads. “But this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

The suit goes on to acknowledge that Brown has made mistakes in the past and they have been “publicly acknowledged and addressed by him in his 2017 documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.” His lawyers say that the Sensational singer has worked hard at “redeeming” his reputation.

Brown pleaded guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed domestic violence counselling and five years’ probation in that case in 2015.

“Mr. Brown has grown from those experiences, and his evolution speaks for itself,” the lawsuit reads. “This new production ignores that growth, choosing instead to repackage stale accusations while amplifying them with demonstrable falsehoods.”

Brown is suing Warner Bros. Discovery and production company Ample Entertainment for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and using his name and likeness for promotional purposes.

He is seeking a jury trial and at least $500 million in damages, of which he pledges to donate a portion to sexual abuse victims if damages are awarded.

As of this writing, Warner Bros. has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.