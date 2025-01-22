Police seeking suspects after woman, dogs shot in alleged Ontario home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are searching for at least three suspects after an alleged armed home invasion northwest of Toronto left a woman injured and one of her dogs dead.

Police say they responded to a report of a woman shot at a home in Nobleton, Ont., just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

They allege three male suspects broke into the home and shot the woman and her two dogs, fatally injuring one of the pets.

They say the 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while four other people who were in the home at the time were uninjured.

Police allege the suspects also poured accelerant inside the home and tried to set it on fire before fleeing.

Police say it was an isolated incident and investigators believe it was targeted.