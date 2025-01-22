Menu

Crime

Police seeking suspects after woman, dogs shot in alleged Ontario home invasion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Round up of the top Toronto crime stories in 2024'
Round up of the top Toronto crime stories in 2024
RELATED: Round up of the top Toronto crime stories in 2024 – Dec 23, 2024
York Regional Police are searching for at least three suspects after an alleged armed home invasion northwest of Toronto left a woman injured and one of her dogs dead.

Police say they responded to a report of a woman shot at a home in Nobleton, Ont., just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

They allege three male suspects broke into the home and shot the woman and her two dogs, fatally injuring one of the pets.

They say the 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while four other people who were in the home at the time were uninjured.

Police allege the suspects also poured accelerant inside the home and tried to set it on fire before fleeing.

Police say it was an isolated incident and investigators believe it was targeted.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

