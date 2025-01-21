Menu

Health

Northern Sask. communities push back at private medical detox services

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 7:39 pm
1 min read
The union representing thousands of health care professionals across Saskatchewan is calling out the decision to hire a private company to provide mobile detox services in the province’s north.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has hired Medavie west to work in communities like Buffalo Narrows, Île-à-la-Crosse and La Loche.

The Health Sciences Association says there’s no one better to provide addictions treatment than those who live and work there already.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey talks to the union and Île-à-la-Crosse about their concerns.

