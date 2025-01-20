Barron Trump towers over father Donald at presidential inauguration

Send this page to someone via email

Barron Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, made a rare appearance at his father’s Inauguration Day ceremony on Monday, Jan. 20, standing out among the crowd.

Much taller than he was during his father’s first presidency, Barron’s towering height quickly captured the attention of viewers everywhere. He sat with his mother Melania and his father at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, in the room packed with his family members and his father’s supporters.

The youngest son of Trump, 18, wore a blue suit, dark blue tie, white shirt and slicked-back hair. During the swearing-in ceremony, Barron stood behind the president’s podium, towering over his father as he watched him take the oath of office for the second time.

According to multiple news outlets, Barron is six-feet-seven-inches tall.

He turns 19 in March, but was only 10 years old the last time his father took the presidential oath of office in 2017. He wasn’t in the political spotlight during his father’s first presidential run like his older siblings (Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Tiffany) were.

Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida last spring and is now attending his first year of college at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Trump previously spoke about Barron’s school choice, saying, “He was accepted to a lot of colleges. He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school,, which is a great school at NYU.”

Although he will be in Manhattan for school, his mother Melania previously told Fox News’ Foxs & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt that her son will have a place to stay at the White House whenever he wants.

“Whatever he would like to do,” Melania said. “I feel as children, we have them til they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them and then we give them the wings to fly.”

“I always respect Barron’s yes and no, and what he likes to do, where he would like to be,” she added.

Melania also revealed that she will be living in the White House, but will also be back and forth from New York and Palm Beach.

“I will be in the White House,” she said. “And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife.”

Barron has gone viral several times since his father first took office in 2017. His most recent viral moment took place in November 2024, after TikTok users remixed a clip of Barron as a child, speaking with his mother Melania.

He spoke in a Slovenian accent and it showed him in his father’s office, holding a briefcase. “I like my suitcase,” he says in the clip before asking his mother, “I have to go to school now?”

Paris Hilton posted a video of herself riding on her motorized suitcase to a club remix of Barron saying, “I like my suitcase.”

Barron will reportedly be following in his father’s footsteps after he graduates from Stern School of Business. According to Newsweek, he will be launching his own real estate business and he filed paperwork in Wyoming for the venture, named Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. on July 14, 2024. The company’s principal address was listed as his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

It was later reported that the same firm was dissolved on Nov. 14, following Trump’s win over former U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris. But Cameron Roxburgh, one of Barron’s business partners, said that there are plans to “relaunch” the real estate business in the spring after Trump takes office and claims that they decided to dissolve the company to avoid any media attention during the election.

Aside from his future business ventures, Barron allegedly helped his father with his presidential campaign. His parents and Trump officials credit him for recommending podcasts popular with young men that Trump appeared on during the campaign.

Trump said Barron had helped introduce him to people he never heard of before. “He was very good,” Trump told NBC News in a telephone interview. “It’s the new wave. And he was very helpful.”

— With files from The Associated Press