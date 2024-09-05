Menu

Trending

Barron Trump enrolled at NYU, arrives for classes with security detail

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 3:16 pm
1 min read
Barron Trump. View image in full screen
FILE - Barron Trump is officially a freshman at New York University's Stern School of Business, Donald Trump revealed in a new interview. JNI/Star Max/GC Images
Barron Trump, the youngest son of former U.S. president Donald Trump, is officially a student at New York University.

On Wednesday, proud dad Donald revealed Barron’s choice of school in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The 78-year-old Republican nominee gloated Barron was accepted to “a lot of colleges,” but ultimately decided on NYU’s Stern School of Business.

“He’s a very smart guy,” Donald said of his 18-year-old son. “He’ll do well there.”

He continued, “He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child. He’s just passed into something beyond child-dom.”

Donald called NYU a “great school” and a “very high-quality place.”

NYU’s Stern School ranks among the top business schools in the U.S.

Barron also considered the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, but ultimately chose NYU, Donald revealed. The former president himself graduated from Wharton in 1968. Three of his other children, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Unlike many other freshmen who reached the NYU campus by public transit, bike or on foot this week, Barron was photographed arriving at NYU as he was flanked by his own security detail. Barron, who is notoriously tall, carried a backpack and dressed in a white button-up shirt, black trousers and sneakers.

Further details about Barron’s university experience, including whether or not he will live in an on-campus dorm, have not been disclosed. NYU has not commented publicly on Barron’s enrolment.

Barron is the son of Donald and former first lady Melania Trump.

In May, Barron graduated from the prestigious and private Oxbridge Academy, located near Donald’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

