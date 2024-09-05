Barron Trump enrolled at NYU, arrives for classes with security detail

Send this page to someone via email

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former U.S. president Donald Trump, is officially a student at New York University.

On Wednesday, proud dad Donald revealed Barron’s choice of school in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The 78-year-old Republican nominee gloated Barron was accepted to “a lot of colleges,” but ultimately decided on NYU’s Stern School of Business.

“He’s a very smart guy,” Donald said of his 18-year-old son. “He’ll do well there.”

He continued, “He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child. He’s just passed into something beyond child-dom.”

Donald called NYU a “great school” and a “very high-quality place.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

NYU’s Stern School ranks among the top business schools in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Barron also considered the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, but ultimately chose NYU, Donald revealed. The former president himself graduated from Wharton in 1968. Three of his other children, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Unlike many other freshmen who reached the NYU campus by public transit, bike or on foot this week, Barron was photographed arriving at NYU as he was flanked by his own security detail. Barron, who is notoriously tall, carried a backpack and dressed in a white button-up shirt, black trousers and sneakers.

Further details about Barron’s university experience, including whether or not he will live in an on-campus dorm, have not been disclosed. NYU has not commented publicly on Barron’s enrolment.

Barron is the son of Donald and former first lady Melania Trump.

In May, Barron graduated from the prestigious and private Oxbridge Academy, located near Donald’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.