U.S. News

Who is Usha Vance? What to know about the lawyer married to JD Vance

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 3:39 pm
2 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: J.D. Vance is sworn in as U.S. vice president as his wife Usha Vance and family and President Donald Trump look on in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images) View image in full screen
Vance is sworn in as U.S. vice president as his wife Usha Vance and family and President Donald Trump look on in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images
JD Vance was sworn in as the United States vice president on Monday with his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, and their three young children by his side.

As the vice president and President Donald Trump took the spotlight during the inauguration day, Google was buzzing with a trending question: “Who is J.D. Vance’s wife?”

Here is what to know about the new second lady and Yale-educated lawyer.

Vance, 39, was raised in San Diego, by Indian immigrant parents. Her mother is a biologist and provost at the University of California at San Diego; her father is an engineer, according to the Associated Press.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge, through the Gates Cambridge scholarship.

After Cambridge, she went to Yale Law School, where she met her husband, JD Vance, who was also studying law.

In his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, Vance said the two got to know each other through a class assignment, where he soon “fell hard” for his writing partner.

“In a place that always seemed a little foreign, Usha’s presence made me feel at home,” he wrote.

They graduated in 2013 and wed the following year.

After law school, Usha Vance worked as a law clerk for Brett Kavanaugh while he was serving as an appeals court judge in Washington, D.C. Kavanaugh has since become a Supreme Court justice.

She also worked as a law clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES - JULY 17: Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee Senator JD Vance's wife Usha Chilukuri Vance attends the third day of Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, on July 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee Senator JD Vance’s wife Usha Chilukuri Vance attends the third day of Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, on July 17, 2024. Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

According to her LinkedIn page, she was a trial lawyer for the Munger, Tolles and Olson law firm in Ohio from January 2019 to July 2024. Vance left the law firm after her husband was chosen as Trump’s running mate.

“Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm,” Munger, Tolles & Olson said in a statement. “Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career.”

In her free time, Vance is a trustee of the Washington National Opera and has served on the board of the Gates Cambridge Alumni Association and as secretary of the board of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, according to the White House.

— with files from the Associated Press

