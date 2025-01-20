Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than half of Canadians concerned of potential recession: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2025 10:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: How did Canada’s biggest banks fare in 2024?'
Business Matters: How did Canada’s biggest banks fare in 2024?
RELATED: How did Canada's biggest banks fare in 2024? – Dec 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report by BMO says 63 per cent of Canadians surveyed expressed concerns about the potential for a recession in the next 12 months.

The worries come as tariff threats loom over Canadian exports to the United States.

The online survey also found 48 per cent of those surveyed believed the economy will weaken over the next 12 months, while 19 per cent expect it to improve.

Click to play video: '‘Me-cession’: If the economy’s not tanking, why does it feel like it is?'
‘Me-cession’: If the economy’s not tanking, why does it feel like it is?
Trending Now

The report noted that rising prices and the cost of living continue to be top concerns for Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

It says 67 per cent of those surveyed said inflation is having a negative impact on their current financial situation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The online survey of 1,500 adult Canadians was conducted by Pollara from Nov. 8 to Nov. 18, 2024.

The poll does not include a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices