Headline link
Politics

Alberta premier to watch Trump inauguration from Canadian Embassy after venue change

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2025 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith meets with Donald Trump to promote Alberta agenda, fight tariff threat'
Danielle Smith meets with Donald Trump to promote Alberta agenda, fight tariff threat
Premier Danielle Smith spoke with journalists after visiting president-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida this past weekend, saying she's making the case for the two nation's combined economic interests in order to try to dissuade Trump's tariff threat. Lisa MacGregor has the details.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith won’t be at president-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony on Monday after all, due to bitter cold weather forecasted for Monday in Washington, D.C.

Smith, who is spending five days in Washington on a diplomatic trip, was scheduled to attend the event.

But her press secretary, Sam Blackett, says in a statement that most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the ceremony in person because it’s being moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, and that includes Smith.

Click to play video: 'Analysts not surprised by Danielle Smith’s decision to not sign premier’s agreement'
Analysts not surprised by Danielle Smith’s decision to not sign premier’s agreement
Trending Now

Blackett says the premier still plans to attend an event at the Canadian Embassy on Monday.

Smith has been meeting with political and energy industry leaders in what the province says is an effort to promote an “era of partnership.”

Earlier this week, Smith broke with her fellow premiers and the prime minister, refusing to sign a joint statement saying every countermeasure — including energy exports — is on the table when it comes to responding to Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

