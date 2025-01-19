Alberta premier to watch Trump inauguration from Canadian Embassy after venue change

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith won’t be at president-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony on Monday after all, due to bitter cold weather forecasted for Monday in Washington, D.C.

Smith, who is spending five days in Washington on a diplomatic trip, was scheduled to attend the event.

But her press secretary, Sam Blackett, says in a statement that most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the ceremony in person because it’s being moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, and that includes Smith.

1:54 Analysts not surprised by Danielle Smith’s decision to not sign premier’s agreement

Blackett says the premier still plans to attend an event at the Canadian Embassy on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith has been meeting with political and energy industry leaders in what the province says is an effort to promote an “era of partnership.”

Earlier this week, Smith broke with her fellow premiers and the prime minister, refusing to sign a joint statement saying every countermeasure — including energy exports — is on the table when it comes to responding to Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.