Politics

Premier Danielle Smith to spend 5 days in Washington, D.C., for Trump inauguration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2025 9:07 pm
1 min read
Premier Danielle Smith to lobby for Alberta’s interests in Washington
Premier Danielle Smith says she plans to lobby for Alberta's interests in Washington. Kendra Slugoski reports – Jan 7, 2025
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office has released an official itinerary outlining a five-day diplomatic trip to Washington, D.C., including the presidential inauguration on Capitol Hill on Monday.

Beginning Saturday, the province says Smith is to meet with energy industry leaders and elected officials in an effort to promote “an era of partnership.”

It comes as president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports to the U.S. on his first day in office.

Smith caused controversy this week after refusing to sign off on a joint statement from other premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that every countermeasure is on the table.

Smith says Alberta won’t stand for cutting off energy supply to the U.S. or export tariffs on the province’s energy from Ottawa.

The federal government says it’s prepared to hit the U.S. with billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs, and has already sent multiple ministers to Washington this week, including Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

