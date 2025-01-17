Saskatchewan makes strides in domestic violence awareness

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan continues to face the highest rates of domestic and intimate partner violence in the country.

To combat this, the CommonSense Mediation Academy, in collaboration with the Provincial Association of Transition Houses (PATHS), is hosting a four-day seminar in Saskatoon this week called ‘CORE Safe & Together.’

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This initiative aims to equip participants with essential tools and strategies to foster safety and support for those affected by violence.

Check out the video above for the full story.