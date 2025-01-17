Saskatchewan makes strides in domestic violence awareness

Saskatchewan continues to face the highest rates of domestic and intimate partner violence in the country.
To combat this, the CommonSense Mediation Academy, in collaboration with the Provincial Association of Transition Houses (PATHS), is hosting a four-day seminar in Saskatoon this week called ‘CORE Safe & Together.’
This initiative aims to equip participants with essential tools and strategies to foster safety and support for those affected by violence.
