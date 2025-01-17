Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan makes strides in domestic violence awareness

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 5:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask. making strides in domestic violence awareness'
Sask. making strides in domestic violence awareness
Sask. making strides in domestic violence awareness
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan continues to face the highest rates of domestic and intimate partner violence in the country.

To combat this, the CommonSense Mediation Academy, in collaboration with the Provincial Association of Transition Houses (PATHS), is hosting a four-day seminar in Saskatoon this week called ‘CORE Safe & Together.’

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This initiative aims to equip participants with essential tools and strategies to foster safety and support for those affected by violence.

Trending Now

Check out the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices