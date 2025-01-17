Much-beloved historic Cochrane landmark destroyed in powerful windstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Its a sad day for the residents of Cochrane.

On Friday morning, the town just outside Calgary announced that a longstanding and much-loved community landmark was destroyed by the windstorm that swept across Alberta on Thursday, during which wind gusts reached about 85 km/h.

View image in full screen Cochrane’s ‘Grandfather Tree’ was a 300 year old white spruce, famous for it’s massive root system, much of it growing above ground. Courtesy: Town of Cochrane

Known as “The Grandfather Tree” — a white spruce, estimated to be about 300 years old — it has long been a celebrated feature of Cochrane’s natural landscape.

The ancient tree was part of a stand of trees growing southwest of Bighill Creek, near the historic Cochrane Ranche.

Its most impressive feature was its huge root system, with many of the roots growing outward, above ground, to help support the weight of the tree.

View image in full screen The Mayor of Cochrane, Jeff Genung, says there has been an outpouring of support from people wanting to share stories of their beloved ‘Grandfather Tree’ ever since it was discovered the tree was destroyed in Thursday’s windstorm. Global News

“This is a beloved landmark,” said Cochrane Mayor Jeff Genung, as he surveyed the damage to the tree on Friday. “To locals this is really a secret gem.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

“Growing up in Cochrane, I played in this forest along this big hill creek for many, many hours, and the tree was always the place where — my friends and I were like — we will meet you at the tree.”

Genung says there has been an outpouring of support and emotional tributes to the tree.

“We had a news advisory go out notifying residents, and there’s been a groundswell of support and endearment and people sharing all of their stories of and pictures of the tree.

“Even when we walked up (to the tree) we found a note from some Grade 2 students who it appears have come down and shared a few thoughts about the tree.”

View image in full screen Long a much-loved icon of Cochrane’s natural landscape, the massive, ‘Grandfather Tree’, a 300 year old white spruce was destroyed in the windstorm that swept across Alberta on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Global News

“The Grandfather Tree held a special place in the hearts of our community,” said Lisa Almond, Cochrane’s executive director of Community Safety & Wellbeing.

“Its loss is deeply felt, as it stood for generations as a gathering place and a symbol of pride and connection for so many in Cochrane.

View image in full screen ‘The Grandfather Tree’ was a much-beloved feature of Cochrane’s natural landscape, located near the historic Cochrane Ranche House. Courtesy: Town of Cochrane

The tree was also the central feature of an interactive mosaic mural created by the Cochrane and Area events society, “highlighting heartwarming stories and hardships Cochranites encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

View image in full screen ‘The Grandfather Tree’ was also the central image used in an interactive mosaic created by the Cochrane and Area Events Society to share heartwarming stories and hardships that Cochranites experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Courtesy: Cochrane and Area Events Society

Spokesperson Marina Chabbert says the tree “represents Cochrane residents reaching out to one another during difficult times, bringing out the best in people. We have a long history of being rooted together as one community as symbolized with our beloved Grandfather Tree.”

In recent years, the tree’s health had been failing, so a number of measures were taken to protect the tree.

Signs were installed asking visitors to avoid climbing on the roots, and fencing was installed in the fall of 2024 to address concerns about increased foot traffic, soil erosion and root damage.

View image in full screen The town of Cochrane says genetic material from the much-loved ‘Grandfather Tree’ will be collected by propagation specialists in hopes of growing a new tree. Global News

The town says the tree will not immediately be removed, but Almond said, “As we reflect on its significance, we are carefully exploring meaningful ways to repurpose the wood and nurture new life through seed propagation, ensuring its legacy continues to inspire future generations.”

Propagation specialists were on-site Friday to collect genetic material in an effort to grow a new tree from the Grandfather Tree.

The town is also soliciting ideas from the public on how to commemorate the tree by sending their suggestions to community.services@cochrane.ca.