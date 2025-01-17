Menu

Sports

Bouchard scores late goal to lift the surging Oilers to 4-3 win over Avalanche

By Michael Kelly The Associated Press
Posted January 17, 2025 1:56 am
2 min read
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard reacts after scoring the winning goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Coloraod Avalanche Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Denver. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard reacts after scoring the winning goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Coloraod Avalanche Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Evan Bouchard scored with 6:55 left and the surging Edmonton Oilers overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Thursday night.

“We didn’t quit,” Bouchard said after the game. “We know what we have. We know we can score goals, especially in game like that on a back-to-back; it’s going to be a tough game for us and we stuck with it, and it paid off.”

Edmonton, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, has won four in a row and eight of nine.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson and Brett Kulak also scored and Stuart Skinner recovered from a shaky start to make 22 saves.

Logan O’Connor opened the scoring 5:17 into the game and Nathan MacKinnon scored twice as Colorado scored three times on its first five shots. Arvidsson scored in the final minute of the first and Kulak and McDavid had goals in the second to tie it.

“The mistakes that we made happened to go in our net,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Later on in the game we still made mistakes and Stu made some really big saves. So, we were able to capitalize later in the game — I think that was the difference.”

Mackenzie Blackwood had 23 saves, several on great chances, for the Avalanche.

Takeaways

Oilers: Have been the hottest team in the league over the last two months and showed why when they rallied to tie it after giving up the first three goals. Edmonton played most of the second period in the offensive zone, which led to a pair of goals.

Avalanche: After coach Jared Bednar criticized his team as unimpressive in its overtime win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, Colorado responded with a strong first period until the final minute.

Key moment

Colorado picked up its play in the third period but the Oilers cashed in on one of their four shots in the frame to win it.

Key stat

Colorado has not scored on its last 16 power-play chances and converted just once on its last 21 opportunities. The Avalanche were 0 for 2 on Thursday.

Up next

The Oilers play at Vancouver on Saturday night to wrap up a stretch of seven of eight games on the road. The Avalanche continue their five-game homestand Saturday against Dallas.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

