Education

Substitute teachers being used to replace support staff during CUPE strike: Union

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2025 4:04 pm
1 min read
Edmonton parents anxious as thousands of school support staff strike
Edmonton parents anxious as thousands of school support staff strike
Monday morning looked very different for schools and families across Edmonton. Thousands of school support staff went on strike, demanding a livable wage. And as Jasmine King reports, dozens of families are now in limbo waiting to see when they can send their children to school.
The union representing more than 3,000 school support workers in Edmonton says their public school division is having substitute teachers replace its members in the classroom.

School support workers, which include education assistants and cafeteria workers, have been on the picket lines since Monday over a wage dispute with the Edmonton Public School Board.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says the EPSB is paying each teacher $230 per day, which is more than the striking members are demanding in contract talks.

Local union president Mandy Lamoureux said Alberta’s government should fund classrooms instead of telling her members to “be happy with poverty level wages” and hiring substitute teachers to do their work.

Thousands of school support workers on strike in Alberta
Thousands of school support workers on strike in Alberta

An Alberta Teachers’ Association spokeswoman did not confirm if substitutes are being used to replace striking workers, but said educators have been consistently told not to do so.

The association says it supports CUPE and that students suffer when school divisions aren’t funded properly.

Support staff with Sturgeon Public Schools, just north of Edmonton, have also walked off the job over similar issues.

School support staff strike action ramps up in Sturgeon County
School support staff strike action ramps up in Sturgeon County
© 2025 The Canadian Press

