Politics

Justin Trudeau names ex-premiers, business and union reps to Canada-U.S. relations council

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2025 1:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says ‘everything is on the table’ in response to Trump’s tariff threat'
Trudeau says ‘everything is on the table’ in response to Trump’s tariff threat
RELATED VIDEO (From Jan. 15, 2025): Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke alongside Canada's premiers Wednesday, after a First Ministers meeting discussing Canada's response to looming tariffs threatened by incoming U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has formed a new Canada-U.S. relations council to support the federal government as it deals with the incoming Trump administration’s vow to impose tariffs.

The 18 members of the council include Steve Verheul, who was Canada’s chief trade negotiator during the renegotiation of NAFTA.

Joining him on the council are former premiers Jean Charest, Rachel Notley and Stephen McNeil.

Canada’s Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman, former ambassador David MacNaughton and Jody Thomas, the prime minister’s former national security adviser, are also joining the council.

The group includes representatives from the automotive industry, the nuclear power sector, agriculture and the labour movement.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports when he takes office next week.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau, premiers divided over Trump’s tariff threat'
Trudeau, premiers divided over Trump’s tariff threat
© 2025 The Canadian Press

