B.C. Premier David Eby to speak live about proposed U.S. tariffs

B.C. Premier David Eby and Finance Minister Brenda Bailey will speak to British Columbians on Thursday about proposed tariffs from the United States.

The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. PT and will be livestreamed above.

President-elect Donald Trump will return to the Oval Office on Monday and has repeatedly vowed to implement 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

Those tariffs are expected to have devastating impacts on Canada’s economy.

On Wednesday, Eby joined Canada’s other premiers for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss how they will respond to the tariffs if implemented.

Most of them said all options should be on the table for economic retaliation.

“If there are tariffs that are impacting B.C. then they need to be impacting provinces across the country. We can’t be turning to B.C. and Alberta to be carrying all the weight of the retaliation against the United States,” Eby said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refused to sign a joint statement with her colleagues on the retaliation plan.

More to come.