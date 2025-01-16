Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unmarked graves: Supreme Court won’t hear Mohawk Mothers appeal over McGill expansion

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mohawk Mothers’ emotional plea to halt construction on former site of Montreal hospital'
Mohawk Mothers’ emotional plea to halt construction on former site of Montreal hospital
RELATED: Mohawk Mothers’ emotional plea to halt construction on former site of Montreal hospital – Oct 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal from Indigenous elders who were seeking greater oversight over a university construction site in Montreal where they suspect unmarked graves of children are located.

An application for leave to appeal was dismissed today by the country’s highest court, which gave no reason for its decision, as is custom.

The group called Mohawk Mothers alleges there are bodies of Indigenous patients buried on and around the grounds of the former Royal Victoria Hospital, which McGill University is renovating to expand its downtown campus.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2022 the group sued McGill and the provincial body that supports infrastructure projects, and obtained an injunction ordering a pause on the university expansion.

As a result of that ruling, the parties negotiated an agreement in 2023 for a panel of archeologists to oversee the renovations and monitor for the possibility of graves.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

But following a conflict, the Mothers returned to court and obtained a safeguard order in November 2023 forcing the parties to abide by the agreement.

However, the Quebec Court of Appeal overturned that ruling in August 2024, calling the agreement unenforceable and vague, a decision that led the Mohawk group to seek leave to appeal at the Supreme Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices