Saskatchewan farmers hope for more snow to cover the province

Saskatchewan farmers say they are happy with the amount of snow we have had this winter, but more is needed for moisture levels to be perfect come spring.

Many farmers are hoping for just a few more feet of snow to blanket Saskatchewan.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey speaks to farmers at the Western Canada Crop Production Show, in Saskatoon, about why snow is so important for crop production.