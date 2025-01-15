Sex class action greenlit against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec Superior Court justice has authorized a class-action lawsuit against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who is accused of paying minors for sex.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Catherine Piché said the lawsuit brought by three plaintiffs against Miller, his former company — Future Electronics — and a handful of executives and alleged accomplices could go ahead.

Piché described Miller’s alleged actions as “extremely serious acts” against girls between the ages of 11 and 17, over a period spanning 1994 through 2006.

Miller also faces a number of other civil lawsuits filed by four individual complainants, while a fifth lawsuit was rejected and that decision is being appealed.

The 81-year-old founder of global electronics company Future Electronics has repeatedly denied the allegations and has argued that the women should sue him individually instead of together in a class action.

The billionaire, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, also faces 24 criminal charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and enticing a person to commit prostitution — charges he denies.