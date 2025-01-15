Destined to fail: Housing advocates slam Manitoba homelessness plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government’s newly-announced homelessness strategy is destined to fail, Manitoba’s Right to Housing Coalition says.

The Winnipeg-based group, which tackles issues related to the shortage of affordable housing, pushed back Wednesday against the province’s plan to move encampment residents into social housing units.

Coalition member Shauna MacKinnon said in a news release that the government’s strategy is avoiding a key element — the lack of housing supply in Manitoba.

While Premier Wab Kinew announced Tuesday that 300 new social housing units had been purchased by the province, MacKinnon said that’s nowhere near enough to make a serious impact.

“The NDP government’s first budget in 2024 included a commitment to add 350 new social units, and that appears to be all we’re going to get,” MacKinnon said.

“Its plan to end homelessness includes no new targets for expanding the social housing supply.

“It’s difficult to imagine this plan succeeding if it doesn’t provide enough housing units affordable to people experiencing homelessness, as well as the thousands of Manitobans who are currently housed but at risk of becoming homeless.”

Talia Potash, coalition member and Resource Assistance for Youth housing director, said the initiative isn’t accomplishing anything new — and that local organizations have been trying similar strategies for 15 years now.

“This is not a new idea,” Potash said.

“The biggest challenge they face is finding housing that is affordable, safe, and appropriate when they need it. It’s not clear how this plan will change that.”

The provincial plan, which is being led by Siloam Mission CEO Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, intends to work with the City of Winnipeg next month on a 30-day timeline to move the residents of one encampment at a time into housing.

New homelessness plan coming in 2025

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC)’s acting grand chief says she has mixed feelings about the province’s announcement.

“While the initiative to house 700 Manitobans within 30 days is commendable, the AMC must point out that many of the unhoused individuals in Manitoba are First Nations,” said Betsy Kennedy in a statement.

“These individuals often relocate to urban centres for various reasons, only to find themselves without a place to call home as they attempt to access essential services.”

Kennedy said AMC has already been operating its own housing-first program — dating back to 2005 — and is concerned about how the provincial initiative could affect that work, and redirect funding from First Nations-driven projects.

“Provincial strategies must not undermine or displace First Nations-led initiatives already working on the frontlines, both on and off-reserve,” Kennedy said.

“These programs are critical to addressing the unique challenges facing First Nations citizens in dealing with homelessness. The AMC has written this government to ensure they were included in the co-development of such strategies. Unfortunately, this is the first time we have heard of this strategy.”