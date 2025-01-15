Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

‘Just gone’: Former BC Lions player loses childhood home in L.A. wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 12:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former BC Lion on the loss of his childhood home in LA wildfires'
Former BC Lion on the loss of his childhood home in LA wildfires
Former BC Lion Daved Benefield describes the shock of losing his family home in Altadena to the L.A. wildfires.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former BC Lions football player has lost his childhood home in the devastating L.A. wildfires.

Daved Benefield grew up in Altadena, which is one of the many communities reduced to ashes by wildfires that have now been burning for more than a week.

“It’s so many memories,” Benefield told Global News.

“It was an entire childhood.”

A day after the Eaton fire roared through the neighbourhood, Benefield said the family got to go in and look at what remained of the neighbourhood and he was floored.

“There’s nothing you could say…. I mean, it was just, you’re just looking at so many memories. It’s just gone.”

Click to play video: 'L.A. wildfires: Winds, low humidity threaten to fuel fires ravaging county'
L.A. wildfires: Winds, low humidity threaten to fuel fires ravaging county

He said the family lost a lifetime of memories, including photos, his sister’s artwork, his dad’s photo album from his military service and the palm trees outside that have been home to wild parrots for generations.

Story continues below advertisement

Benefield said his parents and his sister who lived with them are now staying with him in Orange County.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m trying to do what I can just to make them feel more comfortable because this is such a trying time for so many older people,” he said.

Benefield said his parents’ neighbourhood is now just a few chimneys left standing and some fruit trees.

“You’ll see these 100-year-old fruit trees that still managed to survive and a pomegranate tree is still standing with pomegranates. It’s just the strangest, oddest, saddest thing in the world.”

Benefield said the situation has been surreal and one that he never thought could happen.

“There was just the smoke,” he said. “There’s still ashes floating in the air. You can see ashes everywhere.”

Benefield has started a GoFundMe for his parents to try and help them rebuild their lives.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices