Canada

Saskatchewan farmers flock to Saskatoon for Western Canadian Crop Production Show

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 6:23 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan farmers leading the way in innovation
Saskatchewan farmers are flocking to Saskatoon this week, to check out all the new tools available to them at the Western Canadian Crop Production Show.
Saskatchewan farmers are flocking to Saskatoon this week to check out all the new tools available to them in the field.

From drones to self-driving combines, the agriculture industry has changed drastically over the years.

Global News’ Nicole Healey went down to the Western Canadian Crop Production Show at Prairieland Hall this week to see what sort of new technology farmers can get their hands on.

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full story.

