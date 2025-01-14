School support workers at Sturgeon Public School Division go on strike

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says more than 200 educational support workers in a school district north of Edmonton are on strike until there is a settlement with their employer.

It comes a day after over 3,000 union members in Edmonton walked off the job, demanding wage increases.

Kelly Salisbury, president of the CUPE local representing support staff in the Sturgeon Public School Division, says people are not willing to take those jobs at the pay now being offered.

School support workers include administration staff, education assistants and cafeteria workers.