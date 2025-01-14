Menu

Education

School support workers at Sturgeon Public School Division go on strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Kendra Slugoski has the latest on job action being taken by school support staff who work for the Sturgeon Public School Division as a labour dispute continues.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees says more than 200 educational support workers in a school district north of Edmonton are on strike until there is a settlement with their employer.

It comes a day after over 3,000 union members in Edmonton walked off the job, demanding wage increases.

Kelly Salisbury, president of the CUPE local representing support staff in the Sturgeon Public School Division, says people are not willing to take those jobs at the pay now being offered.

School support workers include administration staff, education assistants and cafeteria workers.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton parents anxious as thousands of school support staff strike'
Edmonton parents anxious as thousands of school support staff strike
© 2025 The Canadian Press

