Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 11:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Sponsored content

Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Sponsored content

Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Sponsored content

Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Sponsored content

Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Sponsored content

Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Sponsored content

Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Sponsored content

Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Sponsored content

Health

The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double'
Dementia cases in New Brunswick expected to nearly double
Dementia cases in New Brunswick are expected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The growing number of cases is linked to an aging population but better awareness and more accurate diagnosis are also contributing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Sponsored content

AdChoices