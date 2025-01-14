The ‘scary reality’ of dementia and projected case spike for New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

David Slauenwhite was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia four years ago.

The New Brunswicker is an avid reader and passionate archer who used to drive long-haul trucks for a living but had to give up his licence.

“Doing odd jobs around the house, I just don’t have the energy. I don’t have the strength to do much anymore. So, little things like that bother me,” Slauenwhite said.

The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick’s executive director says the “scary reality” is that the province is expected to see an 86 per cent increase in people living with the diagnosis of dementia by 2050.

However, Chandra MacBean says that the number is “staggering, but they’re not absolute.”

She says it’s never too early or too late to start lowering the risk of dementia. With proper community support, many dementia patients could avoid expensive care options and free up space in hospitals and emergency rooms, MacBean said.

“If you look at the number of people who are in hospital bed waiting for a long-term care placement, the vast majority, upwards of 75 per cent, are people living with a diagnosis of dementia,” said MacBean.

“And often, it’s because their family caregiver does not have support in community to allow them to stay at home.”

