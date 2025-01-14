Menu

The Curator

Top tools for a tidy home

By Robyn Fiorda Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
cleaning tidy home products View image in full screen
Bring your organization and cleanliness dreams to life.
With the right helpers, a tidy home transforms into a haven of comfort and serenity. We’ve curated a selection of top-notch products to bring your organization and cleanliness dreams to life. Keep reading to discover our favourite picks for a perfectly organized home.

 

Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets
Simplify laundry day with Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets – powerful cleaning in a travel-friendly, eco-friendly strip that’s as gentle on the planet as it is on your clothes. Fragrance-free and chemical-free, these biodegradable soap strips are perfect for those who love an all-natural solution.
$25.96 on Amazon

 

Saje Bathroom Cleaning Kit
This eco-friendly cleaner from Saje is a great option for tackling dirty or grime. Infused with tea tree and lemon, it leaves your tub, tiles, and sink sparkling clean and naturally fresh.
$24 at Saje

 

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Gentle yet tough, these 12″x12″ cloths are washable up to 50 times and come conveniently rolled. Say goodbye to waste with these reusable microfiber cloths that are durable, super absorbent, and perfect for tackling spills or dusting with a streak-free shine!
$39.19 on Amazon

 

Blueland Clean Essentials Kit
Upgrade your cleaning game with our essentials kit, featuring four best-selling, plant-based products that deliver powerful results without the waste. Keep your home and the planet shining bright with eco-friendly cleaners that save money, reduce emissions, and ditch single-use plastic for good.
$46 at Blueland
Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set
With a 360° rotating mop head, adjustable handle, and compact storage design, this set is perfect for tackling every nook and cranny, all while saving space.
$59.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Good Juju Laundry Detergent Strips – $39.99

Electric Spin Scrubber – $62.99

Expandable Bamboo Utensil Organizer – $89.99

 

Electric Scrubber for Cleaning
Make cleaning easy with this dual-speed electric scrubber, featuring customizable power and interchangeable brush heads to tackle every surface. With a telescopic handle, cordless convenience, and IPX7 waterproof design, it’s the perfect tool for sparkling bathrooms, kitchens, cars, and more—without the strain!
$29.99 on Amazon
Handheld Hard Surface Steam Cleaner
Say goodbye to stubborn grime with this handheld hard surface steam cleaner, your compact powerhouse for sparkling clean surfaces! Chemical-free and easy to use, it’s perfect for tackling everything from kitchen counters to bathroom tiles with the magic of steam.
$50.96 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Let the robot vacuum and mop combo take the chore off your hands, effortlessly sweeping and mopping for sparkling clean floors every day – the perfect cleaning buddy.
$299.99 on Amazon

 

Electric Lint Remover
Say goodbye to fuzz and hello to freshness with this electric lint remover, perfect for reviving your everything from your favourite sweaters to furniture fabrics in seconds. Compact and ultra powerful, it’s your secret weapon for keeping clothes and furniture looking brand new.
$39.99 on Amazon
8 Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set
Keep your pantry neat and your food fresh with this 8-piece airtight storage container set, designed to lock in flavor and keep out mess. Perfectly stackable and stylish, these containers are your go-to for organized cabinets and happy, clutter-free cooking.
$89.99 on Amazon

 

168 Pantry Labels for Food Containers
Don’t forget the printed labels for a chic touch. organization never looked so good!
$14.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

4 Pack Food Storage Organizer Bins – $21.99

Swiffer Wet & Dry Sweeper Starter Kit – $19.98

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber – $19.98

