Live grenade discovered at Kingston waste facility

Employees at a local waste management facility were evacuated Friday afternoon after discovering a live grenade in a scrap metal container.

The grenade, found at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, was determined to be live, with the pin still intact.

The Ontario Provincial Police Explosive Devices Unit responded to the scene and safely disposed of the device.

The facility was evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the grenade and how it ended up in the disposal container.