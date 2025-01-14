Menu

Features

Edmonton’s Beb’s Bagels goes the extra mile to deliver fresh bagels

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 9:10 am
WATCH ABOVE (From Jan. 12, 2025): How far would you go for a fresh bagel delivery? Well, after an Edmonton company received an odd email, they found themselves heading to Vegas with a suitcase full of bagels. Jaclyn Kucey has the story.
Typically, Beb’s Bagels staff are preparing for a busy weekend of bagel pickups around the city of Edmonton. They never imagined travelling to deliver bagels.

But last week, that changed after Lindon Carter, the co-owner, received an odd email request from an international customer.

The customer is originally from Montreal and grew up with the classic sweet, chewy bagel, usually baked in a wood-fire oven. For the last 40 years he’s lived in Vegas working at casinos like Caesars Palace. He had a craving for that classic bagel and found an Edmonton business.

Carter travelled 2,348.8 km to deliver fresh Montreal-style bagels to the customer.

Watch the story above for more details.

