Edmonton’s Beb’s Bagels goes the extra mile to deliver fresh bagels

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Typically, Beb’s Bagels staff are preparing for a busy weekend of bagel pickups around the city of Edmonton. They never imagined travelling to deliver bagels.

But last week, that changed after Lindon Carter, the co-owner, received an odd email request from an international customer.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The customer is originally from Montreal and grew up with the classic sweet, chewy bagel, usually baked in a wood-fire oven. For the last 40 years he’s lived in Vegas working at casinos like Caesars Palace. He had a craving for that classic bagel and found an Edmonton business.

Carter travelled 2,348.8 km to deliver fresh Montreal-style bagels to the customer.

Watch the story above for more details.