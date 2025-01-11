Four-point night by Denver Barkey leads London Knights past Owen Sound Attack

Send this page to someone via email

London Knights captain Denver Barkey scored twice and added two assists as the Knights knocked off the Owen Sound Attack 6-4 at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre on Jan. 11, 2025.

Barkey has been flying.

He now has six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in his past five games.

London put the pressure on right from the opening faceoff and were rewarded for it four times in the first period.

The puck went into the Owen Sound zone and the Knights kept it there for the first 39 seconds of game until Landon Sim took a pass from Sam Dickinson on the right side of the ice and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Attack goalie Carter George for a 1-0 London lead. Dickinson had two assists in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Easton Cowan extended his point streak to 58 consecutive regular season games as he set up Barkey for his first of two power play goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Barkey scored again on the man advantage at 16:05 to hit the 50 point mark on the season and stretch the Knights lead to three.

Blake Montgomery extended his point streak to ten games with 1:06 to go in the first period as he put the puck into the Owen Sound net to finish up a four-way passing play.

The Attack put the pressure on in the second period and cut the London lead to a single goal.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cole Zurawski got Owen Sound on the scoreboard just 4:03 into the middle period and then appeared to score again only to have the goal reviewed and ruled offside and the score sat at 4-1 for the Knights.

Former Oshawa General David Bedkowski got to the net at the 7:51 mark of the second and slid the puck under Austin Elliott and his goal counted and suddenly the Attack were within a pair.

Bruce McDonald cut across the London crease just 41 seconds later and scored to make it 4-3.

McDonald also had a chance to score on a second period penalty shot but he was denied by the right pad of Elliott.

Story continues below advertisement

Owen Sound completed the comeback early in the third on a goal by Ben Cormier.

The game remained tied 4-4 for six minutes and 40 seconds until London defenceman Cam Allen slid a puck from the right point along the ice through skates, sticks and a body lying just to the right of the net and somehow Allen’s shot found its way in for the eventual game winning goal.

Montgomery and Barkey combined on Montgomery’s second of the game and fifth goal in his past three games to seal things as London improved to 28-2-1 since Oct. 20.

The Knights outshot Owen Sound 45-21.

London was 2-for-7 on the power play.

The Attack were 0-for-2.

Elliott picked up the win in net and is now 17-0-0-0 as a Knight.

Help out Barkey’s Buds by bringing used equipment to Source for Sports

London Knights captain Denver Barkey and London’s Source for Sports have teamed up to collect new or gently used hockey equipment in the city.

You can drop off any used equipment you might have to Source for Sports until Wednesday, January 15.

Story continues below advertisement

On that day Denver Barkey will be at the store from 4 until 6 p.m. and the voice of the Knights Mike Stubbs will be there hosting London Live between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Up next

London will play two home games on Jan. 17 and Jan. 19 before a four-game road trip that will take them into the final week of January.

The Knights will host the Guelph Storm at Canada Life Place on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 pm as the teams meet for the fourth time this year. London is 3-0 against the Storm so far in 2024-25.

After that the Knights will play the Sudbury Wolves for the first time this year on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

Coverage of both games can be heard on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.

The pre-game show for rhe game against Guelph will begin at 6:30 p.m. The pre-game show for the game against the Wolves will kick off at 1:30 p.m.