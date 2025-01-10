Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Ecole Lumsden Elementary students proudly showcase their own ribbon skirts

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 6:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ecole Lumsden Elementary students proudly showcase their own ribbon skirts'
Ecole Lumsden Elementary students proudly showcase their own ribbon skirts
WATCH: Global News’ Sarah Jones was able to step into one Saskatchewan community who learned to make their own ribbon skirts and have been wearing them with pride.
In 2020, a young girl in southern Saskatchewan was shamed for wearing her ribbon skirt to a formal day at school.

The incident sparked a nationwide movement and led to the creation of National Ribbon Skirt Day being recognized on Jan. 4.

Global News’ Sarah Jones was able to step into one Saskatchewan community who learned to make their own skirts and have been wearing them with pride.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

