Ecole Lumsden Elementary students proudly showcase their own ribbon skirts

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

In 2020, a young girl in southern Saskatchewan was shamed for wearing her ribbon skirt to a formal day at school.

The incident sparked a nationwide movement and led to the creation of National Ribbon Skirt Day being recognized on Jan. 4.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News’ Sarah Jones was able to step into one Saskatchewan community who learned to make their own skirts and have been wearing them with pride.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.