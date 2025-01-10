London Knights top Windsor 5-1 in battle for 1st overall

Send this page to someone via email

Blake Montgomery and Denver Barkey had three points apiece and Aleksei Medvedev made 40 saves as the London Knights defeated the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 on Jan. 10 at Canada Life Place.

Medvedev was named the game’s first star as he turned the Spitfires aside again and again allowing for a third period offensive burst by London to record their seventh win in eight games.

In doing so, the Knights put a stop to Windsor’s eight-game winning streak.

In a span of two minutes and 47 seconds, London struck for three goals to turn a one-goal lead into a four goal lead.

Montgomery hit 30 points on the season with two goals and an assist. Barkey had a goal and two assists and now has 14 points in his past four games.

The only goal that found the back of either net in the first 20 minutes was whapped out of the air by the glove of Windsor forward Noah Morneau. It was celebrated by the Spitfires but quickly reviewed and then disallowed.

Any other opportunities were stonewalled by Medvedev in the London net and Joey Costanzo standing in the Windsor crease.

It took the high-end skill of Montgomery to open the scoring at the five-minute mark of the second period as Barkey stripped a puck away from Windsor forward Liam Greentree and flipped it into centre in the vicinity of Montgomery. The Ottawa Senators draft pick settled the bobbling puck with his skates and then kicked the puck to his stick. Montgomery then skated across the Spitfires blue line and ripped home his 14th goal in 22 games as a Knight.

Ilya Protas tied the game on a Spitfires power play with just under five minutes left in the middle period as he got to a rebound in front of the London net but Montgomery got to a puck on the left side of the Spitfires zone, moved off the boards and wristed a puck over the glove of Costanzo for his 15th of the year with 11.4 seconds left on the clock to give the Knights a 2-1 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

Cowan found his Team Canada teammate Sam Dickinson at 10:57 of the third period and Dickinson buried his 16th goal of the year.

Sam O’Reilly knocked in a rebound 42 seconds later to make it 4-1. O’Reilly now has 17 goals.

Montgomery and Barkey finished the scoring on a 2-on-1 as Montgomery slid a pass to Barkey at the edge of the crease and the London captain put it home.

Windsor outshot the Knights 41-29.

London was 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Spitfires were 1-for-4.

Hawery starts fast in St. Thomas with four goals

The Knights announced prior to their game against Windsor that Logan Hawery has been assigned to the St. Thomas Stars of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

It took Hawery exactly 52 seconds to score his first goal in the GOJHL. He added three more in bringing the Stars back from a 4-2 deficit to win 5-4 in overtime. Hawery tied the game with 13 seconds remaining and then won it 1:01 into OT.

London draft pick Nicholas Glanville scored the other goal for St. Thomas. Hawery was London’s first round pick in 2024 and has five goals and seven points in 23 games with the Knights.

Up next

London heads for Owen Sound to play the Attack for the fifth time this year.

So far the Knights have gone 4-0 in the season series but three of those games have gone beyond regulation.

The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.