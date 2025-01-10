Authorities offer safety tips as Manitobans embrace ice-fishing season

Send this page to someone via email

Some Manitobans groan about the winter and harsh temperatures but for Rick Gergatz, this time of year is go-time.

He hops into his SnoBear, a mobile ice fishing hut, and gets going.

“This is one of my favourite parts of the journey, going through the old bush trail,” Gergatz said as he drives down a path on the property he grew up on.

That property is only a mile away from Lake Winnipeg. Decade after decade, it’s always drawn him back.

After a short trip, Gergatz drives onto the ice. He bought his SnoBear a few years ago to make his favourite hobby even more enjoyable and safer.

“CAA doesn’t come out here,” he says while cruising across Lake Winnipeg.

Gergatz loves fishing.

“The tug is the drug,” he says.

But he is also passionate about safety. He helps run a Facebook page called The Lake Winnipeg Report.

“We try and make the site all about safety. Things to look for on the ice. Things that normally aren’t really talked about a whole lot,” Gergatz said.

“What if the motor of my car doesn’t start? What if I break something and can’t move? What if I get stuck in the snow and caught up in a ridge? You have to be able to answer these questions before you head out on the lake.”

He adds that being stranded is another big danger.

“We don’t come out here when it’s 40 below and blowing hard. That’s not smart,” Gergatz said.

All of his tips, come just a week after Manitoba RCMP responded to an ice rescue in Thompson.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre says ice thickness varies significantly across the province.

“Letting people know where you are going, the route you’re taking, when you’re expected to be back, have safety kits with you,” Manaigre said.

All of these tips, and a little luck, will hopefully lead to a successful day on the ice.

“You have one, easy, easy, easy,” Gergatz said.

After only having the rods in the water for 10 minutes, he brings up a fish measuring at 23 inches.

“It’s a big one. Holy moly,” Gergatz said.

But it’s too big to keep so he releases it. After a few more hours on the ice, Getgatz has some more luck, eventually coming home with his limit.