Belleville police expand Collision Reporting Centre with new online tool

Belleville police’s Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) has introduced Start from Home, a program allowing motorists involved in minor collisions to report incidents online before visiting the centre.
Drivers can input key details, including personal information, information about other parties involved, witnesses, and a statement, from the comfort of their homes. After submitting the information online, users receive a reference number to bring to the CRC, located at the Belleville Police Services (459 Sidney St.).
At the centre, motorists complete the process by validating documents and having their vehicles photographed and statements reviewed. This tool is designed to streamline services and reduce wait times, particularly during busy periods.
Belleville police say the initiative is part of its commitment to improving accessibility and efficiency for the public.
More details and the online reporting tool can be found at ReportACollision.com.
Comments