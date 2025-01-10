Menu

Economy

CNRL to boost oil and gas output by 12% in 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2025 9:59 am
1 min read
Canadian Natural Resources logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 4, 2017. View image in full screen
Canadian Natural Resources logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 4, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Oil and gas giant Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says it plans to boost its overall production by 12 per cent in 2025.

The Calgary-based company says it is targeting average annual production of between 1.51 million and 1.55 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025, which represents production growth of about 170,000 barrels per day compared with 2024.

CNRL says the growth is in part due to its previously announced US$6.5-billion acquisition of Chevron Canada Ltd.’s interests in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project and Duvernay shale, which was completed in 2024.

CNRL says its operating capital budget for 2025 is set at approximately $6 billion, up from its 2024 forecast of $5.42 billion.

The company says it plans to drill 361 crude oil and natural gas wells in the year ahead.

It also continues to work on increasing production at its Horizon oilsands site and at the Athabasca Oil Sands Project.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

