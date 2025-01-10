Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon high school students learn skills, build homes

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 8:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon students building homes with HCAP'
Saskatoon students building homes with HCAP
High School Carpentry Apprenticeship Program students build a house every semester
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Students in the High School Carpentry Apprenticeship Program at Mount Royal Collegiate are in the process of building a house.

The program, which started in 2003, helps students enter the skilled trades. However, HCAP program facilitator Karen Kurtenbach said the program is useful regardless of what they choose as a career.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We had students in the first build in 2003 that didn’t go on to the trades,” she said. “They ended up getting married and they built their own house based on what they learned through this program.”

Trending Now

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices