Saskatoon high school students learn skills, build homes

Students in the High School Carpentry Apprenticeship Program at Mount Royal Collegiate are in the process of building a house.

The program, which started in 2003, helps students enter the skilled trades. However, HCAP program facilitator Karen Kurtenbach said the program is useful regardless of what they choose as a career.

“We had students in the first build in 2003 that didn’t go on to the trades,” she said. “They ended up getting married and they built their own house based on what they learned through this program.”

Watch the video above for the full story.