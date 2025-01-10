Menu

Canada

Proposed SaskTel cell tower in Saskatoon sparks public concern

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 10:13 am
1 min read
Proposed SaskTel cell tower in Saskatoon sparking public concern
A proposed site for a new cell tower at 1501 Isabella St. E. in Canon Smith Park in Saskatoon is causing some major public outcry.
A proposed site for a new cell tower in Saskatoon is causing some major public outcry.

The tower would be at 1501 Isabella St. E. in Canon Smith Park.

Thursday evening SaskTel hosted a public consultation meeting for anyone wanting to share their concerns.

Global’s Nicole Healey attended the meeting and has more on the number one concern for residents in the video above.

