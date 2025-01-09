OPP investigating ‘criminal allegations’ from divided Ontario council

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they are conducting an investigation into “criminal allegations” raised by a city where one councillor appeared on an online show where the host referred to her colleagues as “pedophiles.”

In a statement Thursday, OPP said it was conducting an investigation into allegations made by Pickering City Council.

The request was originally made on Nov. 15 to Durham Regional Police, which forwarded it to the provincial force.

“The investigation is currently being led by the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” OPP said.

For almost two years, Pickering council has been divided over Coun. Lisa Robinson, who the mayor and other councillors have accused of alt-right associations and disrupting meetings.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Robinson has been found to have violated the code of conduct several times by the integrity commissioner and docked months of pay by her colleagues. She has challenged those findings through a judicial review.

Story continues below advertisement

After Robinson appeared on an online show where the host referred to councillors as “pedophiles” and “nazis” and shared their contact details, Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe said the integrity commissioner had determined “that he believes there was a criminal act, which was criminal harassment.”

“And Coun. Robinsons’ attendance in that performance, may be aiding or recklessly aware of criminal harassment to her colleagues,” he said.

Global News contacted Robinson for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

She has previously said there is a conspiracy against her led by the mayor and claimed her opponents have labelled anyone who supports her as alt-right.

At the end of 2024, Ashe also announced council meetings would be moved online after he said councillors had received a growing number of threats against them.

“Over the past two years, the City of Pickering has witnessed a growing infiltration of alt-right individuals, ideologies and influences that have created an atmosphere of uncertainly, fear and intimidation over our council,” Ashe said in a video announcing the change in December.

The video tracks a series of times the town and mayor allege Robinson, who is still a sitting councillor, has been involved with alt-right figures.

“The increasing threats to our safety demand action,” Ashe said in the video, which also included messages and voicemails that appear to reveal threats to council members.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Lexy Benedict