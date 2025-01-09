Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Ontaria Wilson for NFL job

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have lost the services of one of their top receivers from last season.

The Bombers announced they’ve released Ontaria Wilson to pursue an opportunity in the NFL. According to Bluebombers.com, Wilson will be joining the New York Jets.

Better known as ‘Pokey’, Wilson had a breakout rookie season in appearing in all 18 regular season games while getting named the club’s winner of the Most Outstanding Rookie Award.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He finished ninth in the CFL in receiving as he cracked the thousand yard mark in his first CFL season. He made 71 receptions for 1026 yards with three touchdowns.

Wilson was the CFL’s top performer on offence back in week six when he posted 201 yards receiving in a win over the Calgary Stampeders. He was also the Bombers leading receiver in the Grey Cup game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bombers receiving corps could look a whole lot different next season with Kenny Lawler, Dalton Schoen, and Lucky Whitehead all just a month away from free agency.