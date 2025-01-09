Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Ontaria Wilson for NFL job

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 6:31 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) makes a catch in front of Toronto Argonauts defensive back Benjie Franklin (23) during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Ontaria Wilson has been quite a find for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The six-foot, 175-pound rookie is the CFL club's top receiver with 37 catches for 575 yards and two TDs at the halfway point of the season for Winnipeg (3-6). View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) makes a catch in front of Toronto Argonauts defensive back Benjie Franklin (23) during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Ontaria Wilson has been quite a find for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The six-foot, 175-pound rookie is the CFL club's top receiver with 37 catches for 575 yards and two TDs at the halfway point of the season for Winnipeg (3-6). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have lost the services of one of their top receivers from last season.

The Bombers announced they’ve released Ontaria Wilson to pursue an opportunity in the NFL. According to Bluebombers.com, Wilson will be joining the New York Jets.

Better known as ‘Pokey’, Wilson had a breakout rookie season in appearing in all 18 regular season games while getting named the club’s winner of the Most Outstanding Rookie Award.

He finished ninth in the CFL in receiving as he cracked the thousand yard mark in his first CFL season. He made 71 receptions for 1026 yards with three touchdowns.

Wilson was the CFL’s top performer on offence back in week six when he posted 201 yards receiving in a win over the Calgary Stampeders. He was also the Bombers leading receiver in the Grey Cup game.

The Bombers receiving corps could look a whole lot different next season with Kenny Lawler, Dalton Schoen, and Lucky Whitehead all just a month away from free agency.

