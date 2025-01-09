Menu

Manitoba offers $17 million for aerospace projects, training and a testing centre

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 5:06 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba government is spending $17 million in a bid to create more aerospace jobs and training opportunities.
The Manitoba government is spending $17 million in a bid to create more aerospace jobs and training opportunities. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at the Manitoba legislative building in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. DL/JCO
The Manitoba government is spending $17 million in a bid to create more aerospace jobs and training opportunities.

The money includes an $8-million grant and a $9-million loan, to be repaid over 12 years, to Magellan Aerospace.

Premier Wab Kinew says some of the money will be used to set up a state-of-the-art machining centre and a new testing environment, and 64 new jobs are expected overall.
Money will also go to train students at Red River College Polytech.

Magellan has two manufacturing facilities in the Winnipeg area, and general manager Ron Drepaul says the government investment will allow the company to hire additional staff and deliver cutting-edge products.

Drepaul says the money will also help the business become more efficient, making it more competitive on the international stage.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

