Manitoba offers $17 million for aerospace projects, training and a testing centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending $17 million in a bid to create more aerospace jobs and training opportunities.

The money includes an $8-million grant and a $9-million loan, to be repaid over 12 years, to Magellan Aerospace.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Premier Wab Kinew says some of the money will be used to set up a state-of-the-art machining centre and a new testing environment, and 64 new jobs are expected overall.

Money will also go to train students at Red River College Polytech.

Magellan has two manufacturing facilities in the Winnipeg area, and general manager Ron Drepaul says the government investment will allow the company to hire additional staff and deliver cutting-edge products.

Drepaul says the money will also help the business become more efficient, making it more competitive on the international stage.