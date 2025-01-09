Sport Edmonton initiative refurbishes Edmonton’s outdoor community league rinks

Send this page to someone via email

Sport Edmonton has expanded its Fresh Nets program to hockey rinks.

In the summer, the initiative replaced more than 400 basketball nets and rims at Edmonton community league outdoor courts.

Now it’s focused on replacing every community league hockey net that needs it.

“This is where kids really learn to play hockey,” said Sport Edmonton CEO Reed Clarke.

“If a new net can make that a better place to be, then we’re happy to do it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If a new net can make that a better place to be, then we're happy to do it."

It’s a joint effort with Hockey Edmonton, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues (EFCL).

“Everyone who needs (a net), we want them to reach out and let us know, and we’re going to get them out as soon as we can,” Clarke said.

“We’ve got over 120 outdoor rinks in the city, which is something to really be proud of.”

At this point, Clarke said the organization has done about 40 hockey nets so far, with another 60 in the queue.

Many community rinks haven’t seen upgrades like this in years.

“Some of the nets, they go way back. Some have holes in it — so it’s really great to have all of these refurbished,” said Maria Flores-Achtymichuk with the EFCL.

It will improve the quality of Edmonton’s cherished outdoor rinks for years to come.

“Community leagues and the rinks and the courts and the fields are where people really learn to play sports and get involved in their community and meet friends for life,” Clarke said.