Send this page to someone via email

Kingston city council could declare food insecurity an emergency, urging provincial and federal governments to address the root causes of the crisis.

A motion from Coun. Brandon Tozzo, seconded by Deputy Mayor Gregory Ridge heading to council Tuesday, has outlined the severe public health risks posed by food insecurity, which impacts one in three households in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region, according to KFL&A Public Health.

“Food insecurity is a marker of pervasive poverty and a serious public health problem, linked to chronic illness and higher rates of early death,” the motion stated.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The motion will call on the Ontario government to immediately raise social assistance rates, increase funding for school food programs, and work toward a universal school food program. It will also urge the federal and provincial governments to establish a guaranteed livable basic income and incorporate food insecurity reduction into government policies and political party platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Local initiatives like the St. Vincent de Paul Society building expansion, Lionhearts Inc.’s Fresh Food Market Pop-Ups and the Fines for Food pilot program demonstrate Kingston’s commitment to tackling food insecurity. However, the motion emphasizes that systemic change is needed to combat increasing demand and declining resources among food banks and non-profits.

“I’m just hearing that people are having to choose between paying rent and buying groceries,” Councillor Tozzo said. And some people are cutting back on what they’re eating. They’re limiting meals. And a lot of the people who are really suffering from this are children, too.

“Kids are going hungry. They’re going to school hungry. They’re coming home and eating and not having dinner. It’s a real problem, not just in lower socioeconomic areas of Kingston, but all over Kingston. It’s one in three families. Food insecurity is everywhere,” he added.

The motion will be shared with key political leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and local MPs and MPPs, as well as municipal and educational organizations.