Health

Experts offer advice for Saskatchewan residents feeling the lows of winter

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 6:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan residents feeling the lows of winter'
Saskatchewan residents feeling the lows of winter
WATCH: As Global's Nicole Healey explains in the video above, experts say there are things we can do to help combat the lows of winter.
In the dead of winter, many people might find themselves suffering from seasonal depression. Experts say it can happen at any point in the year, but is most common in the winter and fall.

Saskatchewan child and adolescent psychiatrist Tamara Hinz says seasonal affective disorder (SAD) might impact more people in the winter because of factors like less daylight, the holidays being over and end-of-semester school stress.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, experts say there are things we can do to help combat the lows of winter.

