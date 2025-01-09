Beetlejuice brings Broadway magic to Calgary’s Bowness neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not every day a Broadway star materializes in your classroom, but that’s exactly what happened at Bowness High School.

The students summoned Justin Collette — the star of Broadway Across Canada’s smash-hit musical Beetlejuice — to their theatre by calling his name three times in true Beetlejuice fashion.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The visit was inspired by the school’s ongoing campaign to raise $150,000 to renovate their aging theatre, a creative hub that has served countless young performers but is in dire need of repairs. So far, the school has raised about 20 per cent of the $150,000 goal.

Collette answered students’ questions, shared stories of his journey from humble beginnings in New Brunswick to starring on stage, and emphasized the importance of preserving theatre spaces.

“Theatre is essentially life. You’re teaching these kids how to communicate, and you’re teaching them about themselves. I don’t think there’s any better work you can do when you’re growing up,” Collette said.