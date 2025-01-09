Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Beetlejuice brings Broadway magic to Calgary’s Bowness neighbourhood

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 8:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Beetlejuice brings Broadway magic to Bowness High School'
Beetlejuice brings Broadway magic to Bowness High School
WATCH: Drama students got the visit of a lifetime when the star of Broadway Across Canada’s Beetlejuice graced their theatre stage. Joelle Tomlinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s not every day a Broadway star materializes in your classroom, but that’s exactly what happened at Bowness High School.

The students summoned Justin Collette — the star of Broadway Across Canada’s smash-hit musical Beetlejuice — to their theatre by calling his name three times in true Beetlejuice fashion.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The visit was inspired by the school’s ongoing campaign to raise $150,000 to renovate their aging theatre, a creative hub that has served countless young performers but is in dire need of repairs. So far, the school has raised about 20 per cent of the $150,000 goal.

Trending Now

Collette answered students’ questions, shared stories of his journey from humble beginnings in New Brunswick to starring on stage, and emphasized the importance of preserving theatre spaces.

“Theatre is essentially life. You’re teaching these kids how to communicate, and you’re teaching them about themselves. I don’t think there’s any better work you can do when you’re growing up,” Collette said.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices