Health

B.C. orders masks back on in health-care settings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2025 5:43 pm
1 min read
A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a billboard from the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, Thursday, April 8, 2021. View image in full screen
A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a billboard from the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, Thursday, April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Medical masks are again required in British Columbia health-care facilities as provincial authorities say cases of respiratory illness are rising.

A statement from B.C.’s Health Ministry says workers, volunteers and visitors in facilities operated by provincial health authorities must wear masks in areas where patients are receiving care in order to prevent the spread of the flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Wearing a mask while exercising indoors improves lung function

The requirement spans hospitals, long-term care and assisted living facilities, outpatient clinics and ambulatory care settings, and it’s expected to remain in effect until the risk of illness decreases, likely in the spring.

The latest update from the BC Centre for Disease Control says influenza and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, activity had increased in the last week of 2024.

The update says COVID-19 activity was stable, but showing “early signs of an increase” heading into the new year.

Health-care professionals react to return of mandatory mask policy
The centre says the proportion of health-care visits for respiratory illness was continuing to increase, and was at a level comparable to last season.

The Health Ministry says visitors to long-term care and assisted-living facilities do not need to wear a mask while visiting with a single resident, marking a shift from last year’s measures, which required masks in all areas.

The ministry adds that temporary mask requirements have been used in health-care settings before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

