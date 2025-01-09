Coldest Night of the Year expands to 2 routes in February

Send this page to someone via email

Hope House Guelph’s Coldest Night of the Year is back.

The family-friendly fundraising walk aims to help those experiencing hurt, homelessness and hunger.

Sean Yo, co-event director, said the city has a tremendous capacity for generosity and giving.

“A lot of times people are closer to that kind of outcome than we might realize, and when people experience maybe even just a little bit of bad luck, things can turn into some of the most desperate times that we’d never expect,” Yo said.

He said one of the things he likes the most about this event is that it’s hosted by Hope House, a local charity.

Yo said Hope House provides hope for those who sometimes may not have it as much as we’d like.

There will be two separate walks on Feb. 22.

He said the event has expanded this year because of how much it’s grown. Yo added that the organization is excited to continue to partner with Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute (GCVI) as well as John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute.

“In the last few years, we’ve gone from the Armory to Hope House itself to GCVI last year,” he said.

He said the first walk is two-kilometers and will start at 2 p.m. at John F Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute, followed by a five-kilometre walk starting at GCVI.

“We have all the paths all laid out and, as always, all walkers will end up at Hope House. We’ll have something warm for them to eat and a chance for us to say thank you,” he said.

Yo said they surpassed their fundraising goal of $180,000 in 2024.

“Last year we hit an all-time high of $205,000 on a goal of $180,000,” he said.

As donations continue to pour in, there’s still time to contribute.

This year, he said Hope House has set a fundraising target of $210,000. They’ve reached just over $30,000, or 14 per cent of that goal, so far.

Those unable to attend can still donate on their website.